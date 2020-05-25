Subscribe
Home > News > India > Mercury levels soar in Delhi as temperature touches 45 degrees Celsius
Migrant workers cover themselves with a scarf, to protect from heat as they wait to get registered before boarding a train to their home state of Bihar

Mercury levels soar in Delhi as temperature touches 45 degrees Celsius

1 min read . 04:49 PM IST ANI

  • People could be seen drinking water while standing under tree shades to avoid high temperatures
  • ﻿Dust and thunderstorm have been predicted for later in the week by India Meteorological Department

New Delhi: The national capital has been reeling under the effect of heat wave conditions this past week and as per information provided by India Meteorological Department (IMD), mercury levels touched 45 degrees Celsius on Monday.

People could be seen drinking water while standing under tree shades to avoid high temperatures. Animals and birds could also be seen searching for water for relief from the heat.

Dust and thunderstorm have been predicted for later in the week by India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The weatherman on Sunday predicted that the temperature in Delhi for the next four days would oscillate between 45 degrees Celsius and 46 degrees Celsius and after that, the region is expected to be battered by rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

