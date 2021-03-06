OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Mercury likely to rise in Delhi; IMD forecasts light rain on Sunday

Mercury likely to rise in Delhi; IMD forecasts light rain on Sunday

Photo: PTI
Photo: PTI
1 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2021, 08:23 PM IST PTI

  • Light rain and winds gusting up to 40 kilometers per hour are predicted in Delhi on Sunday under the influence of a fresh Western Disturbance affecting the hilly region, IMD said
  • The maximum temperature is likely to rise to 34 degrees Celsius by Monday, it said

The maximum temperature in Delhi is likely to rise by three to four degrees Celsius in the next few days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday.

Light rain and winds gusting up to 40 kilometers per hour are predicted in the city on Sunday under the influence of a fresh Western Disturbance affecting the hilly region, it said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
People arrive for their Covid-19 vaccine at the Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California

Americans vaccinated against COVID-19 still wait for advice

4 min read . 08:13 PM IST
File Photo: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

UP moving towards self-reliance in power sector: Adityanath

1 min read . 07:58 PM IST
Karnataka health minister K Sudhakar

Covid vaccination: Aim to vaccinate 1.5 lakh people each day, says Karnataka min

1 min read . 07:20 PM IST
As many as 2,791 people tested positive for novel COVID-19 in the last 24 hours

Kerala records over 2,500 new COVID-19 cases today; active cases at 42,819

1 min read . 07:09 PM IST

Delhi recorded a maximum of 31.5 degrees Celsius, three notches more than normal, on Friday, while the minimum temperature settled at 15 degrees Celsius.

On Friday, the maximum temperature had settled at 31.6 degrees Celsius, five notches more than normal. It is likely to rise to 34 degrees Celsius by Monday, the IMD said.

The minimum temperature will also increase by two to three degrees Celsius over the next few days.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout