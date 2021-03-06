Mercury likely to rise in Delhi; IMD forecasts light rain on Sunday

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The maximum temperature in Delhi is likely to rise by three to four degrees Celsius in the next few days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday.

The maximum temperature in Delhi is likely to rise by three to four degrees Celsius in the next few days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday.

Delhi recorded a maximum of 31.5 degrees Celsius, three notches more than normal, on Friday, while the minimum temperature settled at 15 degrees Celsius.

On Friday, the maximum temperature had settled at 31.6 degrees Celsius, five notches more than normal. It is likely to rise to 34 degrees Celsius by Monday, the IMD said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The minimum temperature will also increase by two to three degrees Celsius over the next few days.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}