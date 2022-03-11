Mercury likely to rise in these states next week. See full IMD forecast

Light rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning are expected to continue at isolated places over south Konkan and Goa, and south Madhya Maharashtra on Friday. The showers will decrease from tomorrow

A gradual rise in maximum temperatures by 2-4°C is very likely in Gujarat during the next five days, said the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in its latest forecast on Friday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Further, it said that no significant change in maximum temperatures will be seen in most parts of northwest and central India during the next 24 hours and a gradual rise will occur by 2-5°C thereafter.

No significant change in maximum temperatures is also likely over Maharashtra during the next 24 hours and gradual rise by 2-4°C thereafter. The rest of the country will see stable mercury as well.

IMD stated that a heatwave is expected to prevail in isolated pockets over Saurashtra-Kutch for the next two days.

In addition to this, light rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning are expected to continue at isolated places over south Konkan and Goa, and south Madhya Maharashtra on Friday. The showers will decrease from tomorrow.

Isolated light rainfall is also likely over coastal and north Karnataka during the next 24 hours, and over Kerala and Mahe on 14 and 15 March. Similar weather conditions will also prevail over Tamil Nadu from 13 to 15 March.

No significant rainfall is likely over the rest parts of the country during the next five days.

The weather office has predicted strong winds in the national capital on Friday.

"There will be strong surface winds on Friday during the day time. The maximum and minimum temperatures on Friday will hover around 30 and 16 degrees Celsius respectively," said the IMD.

Thursday's minimum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 16.8 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average.

The MeT department predicted warmer days next week, saying the maximum temperatures may reach 34 and 35 degrees Celsius on 15 and 16 March respectively.

The relative humidity at 5.30 pm on Thursday in Delhi was 44%, the weather office said.

The city's air quality remained in the "moderate" category.

According to Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) 24-hour air quality bulletin at 4 pm on Thursday, the air quality index (AQI) was 150.

In the morning at 8 am the AQI was 152, the CPCB data showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

