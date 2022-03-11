Mercury likely to rise in these states next week. See full IMD forecast

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Light rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning are expected to continue at isolated places over south Konkan and Goa, and south Madhya Maharashtra on Friday. The showers will decrease from tomorrow
A gradual rise in maximum temperatures by 2-4°C is very likely in Gujarat during the next five days, said the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in its latest forecast on Friday.
Further, it said that no significant change in maximum temperatures will be seen in most parts of northwest and central India during the next 24 hours and a gradual rise will occur by 2-5°C thereafter.
No significant change in maximum temperatures is also likely over Maharashtra during the next 24 hours and gradual rise by 2-4°C thereafter. The rest of the country will see stable mercury as well.
IMD stated that a heatwave is expected to prevail in isolated pockets over Saurashtra-Kutch for the next two days.
In addition to this, light rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning are expected to continue at isolated places over south Konkan and Goa, and south Madhya Maharashtra on Friday. The showers will decrease from tomorrow.
Isolated light rainfall is also likely over coastal and north Karnataka during the next 24 hours, and over Kerala and Mahe on 14 and 15 March. Similar weather conditions will also prevail over Tamil Nadu from 13 to 15 March.
No significant rainfall is likely over the rest parts of the country during the next five days.
The weather office has predicted strong winds in the national capital on Friday.