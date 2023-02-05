Merge state regulators with central body for quality, standard: Bharat Biotech
It is important to centralise the system, he said.
Bharat Biotech's executive chairman Dr Krishna Ella said that all state drug regulatory bodies should be merged with the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation(CDSCO) to ensure ‘one quality one standard’ for Indian drugs.
