Amid the Belagavi border row, 11 villages in Maharashtra have asked the Solapur district administration to provide them with basic facilities or permit them to merge with adjoining Karnataka.
This week, the gram panchayats of Kallakarjal, Kegaon, Shegaon, Korsegaon, Aalge, Dharsang, Andewadi (Khurd), Hilli, Devikavathe, Mangrul, and Shawal in Akkalkot tehsil submitted a list of their demands to the Solapur collector. The villages have asked the district administration to provide them with basic facilities or permit them to merge with Karnataka .f their demands are not met.
Sagunabai Hatture, the sarpanch of Aalagi, one of the 11 villages, told PTI news agency that there were no proper roads, power supply, and water in these areas. "As there is no proper road to our village, teachers and medical staff at the primary health centre cannot come to the village. Youngsters find it difficult to go out to access education and for other works due to lack of connectivity," Hatture said.
She pointed out that a resolution was passed in the gram panchayat to submit a letter to the district collector asking the government to provide basic facilities to these villages or allow them to merge with Karnataka.
Another sarpanch from Hilli village also spoke about the deplorable condition of the villages. Sarpanch Appasaheb Shatgar said that the villages faced water problems and the road connectivity was shoddy.
"A lot of water is released during the monsoon season from the Ujani dam and due to improper management, sugarcane fields and houses get flooded. However, in summers no water is released into our areas. We have to beg politicians and officials concerned for water," Shatgar said.
He further said the school infrastructure was inadequate and the healthcare system was also not up to the mark.
Shatgar pointed out that all basic facilities such as motorable roads, street lights, and adequate power supply were available in Karnataka.
"We have no affection towards Karnataka, but for how long can we face this injustice? It has been 75 years now," he said, arguing that if the Maharashtra government had provided basic facilities to villages they would not have demanded a merger with the adjoining state.
