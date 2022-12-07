Sagunabai Hatture, the sarpanch of Aalagi, one of the 11 villages, told PTI news agency that there were no proper roads, power supply, and water in these areas. "As there is no proper road to our village, teachers and medical staff at the primary health centre cannot come to the village. Youngsters find it difficult to go out to access education and for other works due to lack of connectivity," Hatture said.

