Merger approval process kicks off for Air India and Vistara

According to the agreement, Singapore Airlines’ 49% interest in Vistara will translate into approximately 20.6% of Air India after the merger. Singapore Airlines will pay cash amounting to ₹2,058 //crore// at the time of completion of the merger to acquire an additional 4.5% stake. It has also agreed to invest up to ₹5,020 crore for the various plans put in place by the Tata group in FY23 and FY24 for fleet modernization, aircraft induction and other purposes related to Air India operations. The Tata group is expected to invest around ₹20,000 crore in the combined Air India group from now until FY24 and Singapore Airlines is expected to invest up to ₹7,078.5 crore.