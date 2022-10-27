Merger of anti-profiteering body with CCI faces hurdles3 min read . Updated: 27 Oct 2022, 11:12 PM IST
- The challenges include lack of funding and infrastructure and short time left in NAA’s term
NEW DELHI : The government’s idea of merging the National Anti-profiteering Authority (NAA), which penalizes businesses for goods and services tax (GST)-related profiteering, with the anti-trust regulator Competition Commission of India (CCI) has run up against a host of administrative challenges, including the short span of about a month left before the expiry of the NAA’s term.