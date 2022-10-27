Merger of anti-profiteering body with CCI faces hurdles

In addition, there are petitions challenging the anti-profiteering regime’s constitutional validity, which are now sub judice. The fact that real estate projects have long gestation periods , with some projects that started prior to 2017 yet to be completed, means there could be more profiteering complaints on real estate developers in the future, said a second person, who is also privy to the discussions in the government.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}