‘Meri poori duniya chali gayi’: Ketan Agarwal's mother urges PM Modi to intervene in murder case

Seeking justice for her son, Ketan Agarwal's mother has written an emotional letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging his personal intervention in the murder case, news agency ANI reported. Ketan was allegedly murdered near Pune last month.

In the letter, Rakhi Agarwal described the devastating impact of Ketan's death on her family, saying her "whole world has vanished" since the brutal killing of her son.

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"My son was brutally murdered, and with him, meri poori duniya chali gayi (My whole world is gone). Every corner of our home reminds me of him. His room, his clothes, his photographs, and the silence that has replaced his laughter remind me every day that he will never come back," the letter read.

Appeals For Swift Justice Rakhi Agarwal also spoke about another tragedy that struck the family after Ketan's death. She said Ketan's grandfather died less than three weeks later, unable to cope with the grief of losing his grandson.

"Our family suffered another heartbreaking loss when my father-in-law passed away just 20 days after Ketan's death. He loved Ketan dearly and could not bear the grief of losing his grandson. Within days, our family lost two generations," she wrote.

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Appealing to the Prime Minister for timely justice, she urged that the case not be delayed by legal or bureaucratic processes.

"With folded hands, I humbly request you to kindly ensure that my son's case receives the attention it deserves and that justice is delivered without unnecessary delay. Please do not let Ketan become just another case file. He was someone's son, someone's grandson, someone's brother, but to me, woh meri poori duniya tha (He was my whole world)," the letter further stated.

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She concluded her letter by reaffirming her determination to continue fighting for justice and expressing hope that Prime Minister Modi would respond to her appeal.

"Every night I look at his photograph and say, 'Beta, Maa abhi bhi tere liye lad rahi hai' (Son, your mother is still fighting for you). I only pray that one day I can tell him, 'Beta tujhe insaaf mil gaya' (Son... you have received justice). I sincerely hope you will hear the voice of a grieving mother," she wrote.

Father Had Earlier Written To President Murmu The mother's appeal comes days after Ketan Agarwal's father, Vishal Agarwal, wrote to President Droupadi Murmu on July 10, requesting a fast-tracked investigation and speedy justice.

In an email addressed to the Secretary to the President, Vishal Agarwal urged that the matter be heard in a fast-track court, saying the family was seeking timely justice rather than special treatment.

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"I am writing this email with a heart full of pain and hope. I am not writing as a businessman or someone with influence. I am just a father seeking justice for my son," he wrote.

Describing the impact of the incident on the family, he said his father passed away just 20 days after Ketan's death.

"Within just 20 days of losing Ketan, I also lost my own father. He loved his grandson more than anything. He could not bear the shock and grief of Ketan's death. In just 20 days, I lost both my son and my father. Our family has been shattered," the email stated.

Seeking expeditious legal proceedings, Vishal Agarwal urged that the accused receive the strictest punishment under the law.

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Investigation Underway Ketan Agarwal was allegedly murdered at Lohagad Fort near Pune on June 18. According to investigators, his fiancée, Siya, and her friend and suspected lover, Chetan Babulal Chaudhary, have been accused in the case. The investigation is currently underway.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.

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