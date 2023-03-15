‘Meri soch salary vali hai’: Kapil Sharma reacts to ₹300 cr net worth claims2 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2023, 10:56 AM IST
Actor Kapil Sharma starrer, Zwigato will hit the theatres on March 17, 2023.
‘I think myself of a middle-class man’, said comedian and actor Kapil Sharma while reacting to claims of ₹300 crore net worth in a recent interview with a TV channel. Starring as a lower-middle-class man, the actor is a food delivery agent in his upcoming movie ‘Zwigato’. The film will hit the theatres on March 17, 2023.
