‘I think myself of a middle-class man’, said comedian and actor Kapil Sharma while reacting to claims of ₹300 crore net worth in a recent interview with a TV channel. Starring as a lower-middle-class man, the actor is a food delivery agent in his upcoming movie ‘Zwigato’. The film will hit the theatres on March 17, 2023.

Kapil Sharma laughed when was told in the interview, “You are worth ₹300 crore." “I have lost a lot of money. But honestly, I don't think about all these things, Of course, I have a car, a house, and a family, that's all matters to me. Today, meri soch salary wali hai. My wife likes to spend money on things because she comes from a well-settled family, but I don't," he replied.

The actor said that he hopes to make more money, but he is still the same person he used to be earlier. “But my kids might have a different experience because they will be grown up with privilege and a different environment."

Helmed by Nandita Das and presented by Applause Entertainment, the film is about an ex-floor manager (Kapil) of a factory who loses his job during the pandemic. He then works as a food delivery rider, grappling with the world of ratings and incentives.

To support the income, his homemaker wife begins to explore different work opportunities, with fear but also the excitement of new-found independence.

The film is about the relentlessness of life, but not without their shared moments of joy. It captures the lives of invisible, 'ordinary' people.

Talking more about the film, Nandita earlier said, "Zwigato is finally ready! A story about new urban India that is not just about the gig economy, but also about everything that we normalise around us. I found the perfect producing partner in Sameer Nair to tell this simple yet complex slice-of-life film."

Kapil was previously seen in films like 'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon' and 'Firangi'.