Medical device manufacturer Meril announced that it has received approval from Indian Council of Medical Research ( ICMR ) for its Covid-19 self-use rapid antigen test kit.

To be marketed as 'CoviFind', the test kit will expand access to COVID-19 testing, as well as help the nation meet the demand for increased and frequent screening to curb the spread of the pandemic, Meril stated.

The test can deliver accurate results swiftly in 15 minutes, the company further claimed.

"By making reliable rapid antigen testing available to all through a convenient format, Meril's CoviFind test will facilitate early detection, isolation, treatment and contact tracing," Meril Senior Vice-President (Corporate Strategy) Sanjeev Bhatt said.

CoviFind is an in-vitro diagnostics immunochromatographic rapid assay kit for the qualitative detection of SARS-CoV-2 specific antigen in nasal swab specimens from symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals, as per information shared by Meril on its website. The kit can be used for testing children 2 years or older with adult supervision; those aged 18 years or above can collect samples themselves.

A positive test result with this kit should be considered as true positive and does not need reconfirmation by RT-PCR test, it added. However, negative results must be combined with clinical observations, patient history, and epidemiological information. Symptomatic individuals identified negative by the rapid antigen test should be linked with RT-PCR test facility and subsequently get tested by RT-PCR to rule out COVID-19 infection.

The CoviFind test kit will include a test device, one sterile nasal swab and a pre-filled buffer tube with a cap. Meril has also launched a CoviFind smartphone app that will collect credentials and patient details, ascertains symptoms and offer a guided, for step-by-step instruction, or quick test administration option. The kit has been priced at ₹250, the company said.

The test kits will be available in two weeks at retail pharmacies, e-pharmacies and through e-commerce platforms including Amazon and Flipkart, Meril added.

The company said it has also supplied a large number of tests across its COVID-19 diagnostics offerings across India, including a multiplex RT-PCR test and Kavach antibody tests in partnership with ICMR.

(With PTI inputs)

