Merry Christmas 2020: How to get creative with your WhatsApp messages

At a time when we prefer to do everything by clicking a button, why would Christmas wishes be any different. And owing to such trends, popular messaging app WhatsApp recently released a range of stickers specially meant for Christmas Wishes.

This is not the first time that WhatsApp has rolled out such Merry Christmas images, but with every passing year, these are getting more and more creative.

WhatsApp Christmas 2020 stickers are also the perfect way to wish your friends and family during the pandemic year when social distancing is still a necessity.

To share Christmas-themed WhatsApp images, first you will have to open WhatsApp on your phone. Then, click on the contact to whom you want to send the Christmas image. Open the ‘Stickers’ tab in the emoji section. Then, click on the ‘+’ button on the top right corner of the stickers window. Finally, Browse through the list to pick the sticker packs of your choice. You can also click on the ‘Get More Stickers’ option at the end of the list if you do not find anything interesting in the list.

After this, you will be prompted to the Google Play Store where several WhatsApp Sticker Apps will be shown. Here, you can choose a specific app or customize your search to find better results.

So, once you have come across a particular sticker app, download and install it on your device. Now, go back to WhatsApp, open chat window and send the downloaded stickers.

So this Christmas, do not forget to wish your family with a WhatsApp Sticker.





