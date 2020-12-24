Merry Christmas 2020: How to get creative with your WhatsApp messages

To share Christmas-themed WhatsApp images, first you will have to open WhatsApp on your phone. Then, click on the contact to whom you want to send the Christmas image. Open the ‘Stickers’ tab in the emoji section. Then, click on the ‘+’ button on the top right corner of the stickers window. Finally, Browse through the list to pick the sticker packs of your choice. You can also click on the ‘Get More Stickers’ option at the end of the list if you do not find anything interesting in the list.