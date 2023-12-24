Merry Christmas 2023: Know date, history, significance, and tradition
Christmas is just days away now and it's time to welcome the most joyous festival of the year. Christmas falls on 25th December every year and commemorates the birth of Jesus Christ. It is one of the most sacred days in Christianity and the day is spent meeting friends and family. People set up Christmas trees in their homes, and decorate the house with lights and hanging wreaths.