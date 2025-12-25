Merry Christmas 2025: PM Modi visits Cathedral Church of the Redemption, Rahul Gandhi sends wishes — WATCH

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Cathedral Church of the Redemption early Thursday to mark Christmas celebrations. He posted a video of his visit to the church, while extending best wishes for Christmas.

"May Christmas bring renewed hope, warmth and a shared commitment to kindness. Here are highlights from the Christmas morning service at The Cathedral Church of the Redemption," PM Modi posted on X.

PM Modi attended a Christmas morning service at the Cathedral Church of the Redemption in Delhi, along with a large congregation of Christians of Delhi and northern India.

The service included prayers, carols, hymns and a special prayer for the prime minister by Rt. Rev. Dr. Paul Swarup, the Bishop of Delhi.

"Attended the Christmas morning service at The Cathedral Church of the Redemption in Delhi. The service reflected the timeless message of love, peace and compassion. May the spirit of Christmas inspire harmony and goodwill in our society," PM Modi said in a post on X.

Earlier, the prime minister greeted citizens on Christmas.

"Wishing everyone a joyous Christmas filled with peace, compassion and hope. May the teachings of Jesus Christ strengthen harmony in our society," he said in another post on X.

Over the last few years, PM Modi has been regularly attending programmes connected with the Christian community.

During Easter in 2023, PM Modi attended a programme at the Sacred Heart Cathedral, Delhi.

On Christmas in 2023, he hosted a programme at his residence 7, Lok Kalyan Marg in Delhi.

In 2024, he attended a dinner at the residence of Minister George Kurian and also a programme hosted by the Catholic Bishops' Conference of India.

Rahul Gandhi, other leaders extend Christmas wishes Meanwhile, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi also posted a video of himself, extending Christmas wishes.

"Merry Christmas, everyone! May this season bring joy, happiness, and prosperity, and fill your lives with love and compassion," Rahul Gandhi said.

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan also greeted people on Christmas.

"Wishing everyone a joyous Christmas, overflowing with hope, love, and kindness. May Christ's message inspire us to build stronger, more caring communities, and may his teachings strengthen our bonds and promote lasting peace," he wrote on X.

Trump's Christmas wishes US President Donald Trump extended Christmas greetings on Wednesday (local time), while launching a sharp political attack on what he described as the “Radical Left Scum.”

In a post on X, Trump claimed that under his leadership, the country no longer faced issues such as open borders, men competing in women's sports, widespread transgender policies, or weak law enforcement, while highlighting what he described as strong economic indicators.

He noted that the United States currently has a "record stock market and 401Ks", the "lowest crime numbers in decades", no inflation, and a GDP growth rate of 4.3 per cent, which he said was two points higher than expected.

"Merry Christmas to all, including the Radical Left Scum that is doing everything possible to destroy our Country, but are failing badly. We no longer have Open Borders, Men in Women's Sports, Transgender for Everyone, or Weak Law Enforcement. What we do have is a Record Stock Market and 401K's, Lowest Crime numbers in decades, No Inflation, and yesterday, a 4.3 GDP, two points better than expected," Trump's post read.