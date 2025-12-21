Mesmerising view, visual treat! Stunning photos capture snowfall in Jammu & Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir: Popular tourist spots including Gulmarg, Sonamarg and other parts of Jammu and Kashmir were transformed into picture perfect winter wonderland as fresh snow blanketed the region on the first day of Chillai Kalan.

'Chillai Kalan' – the 40-day period of severe winter cold in Jammu and Kashmir – started on 21 December and will end on 31 January. It is a period marked by sub-zero temperatures, frozen water bodies, and landscapes covered in frost and snow.

Sonamarg in the Kashmir Valley witnessed the first snowfall of the season on Sunday, blanketing the region in a thick layer of white. At the same time, Srinagar continues to experience a persistent cold wave with foggy mornings.

Kashmir, India - December. 21, 2025: Tourists enjoy horse ride during a snowfall at sonamarg, some 90km from srinagar,on 21 December 2025.(Photo By Waseem Andrabi /Hindustan Times)--

Residents and tourists were seen enjoying a winter wonderland as snow settled on vehicles, buildings, and roads in Ganderbal district's Sonamarg. Prepare yourselves for a visual treat as we take you through the mesmerising snowscapes of Jammu and Kashmir:

Gulmarg, Dec 21 (ANI): Tourists enjoy a fresh spell of snowfall as Chillai Kalan (40 days of harsh winter) begins, in Gulmarg on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

Which other areas received snow? Not just Sonamarg and Srinagar, another areas in Jammu and Kashmir – Anantnag – experienced the first rainfall of the season, marking the beginning of Chillai Kalan.

Anantnag: A view of the snow-covered valley following the season�s first snowfall, at Chandanwari, in Anantnag district, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025. (PTI Photo)(PTI12_21_2025_000125B)

During Chillai Kalan, Jammu and Kashmir parts typically experience significant snowfall, disrupting daily life. During this period, the mercury often drops to extremely low levels, leading to the freezing of water bodies, including parts of the famous Dal Lake in Srinagar.

Kashmir, India - December. 21, 2025: Tourists enjoying snowfall at sonamarg, some 90km from srinagar,on 21 December 2025. (Photo By Waseem Andrabi /Hindustan Times)--

Srinagar recorded a dip in temperature, with a -4°C change from December 20, as the cold wave continues in the city, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Heavy fog was reported over areas like Dal Lake, with boat rides and sightseeing still operating.

A boatmen row boats on the Dal Lake on a cold and foggy morning, in Srinagar on Saturday. (ANI)

The rest of the weather stations, including Pahalgam in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, recorded minimum temperatures between 2.5 degrees Celsius and 3.8 degrees Celsius.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast moderate to heavy snowfall in the higher reaches and light to moderate precipitation in the plains.

The local name – Chillai Kalan — comes from Persian words “Chilla” meaning ‘forty days’ and “Kalan” meaning ‘major cold wave'.