Message claiming coronavirus vaccine launched in India is fake

A WhatsApp message claims that a coronavirus vaccine has been launched in India and people have to register for it by downloading a ‘Vaccine App.’ The fact check wing of Government’s Press Information Bureau has refuted such claims. There is no such vaccine for coronavirus in the country yet.

PIB fact Check, in a tweet wrote, “A #WhatsApp forward is claiming that a ‘Corona Vaccine’ has been launched in India and people have to register for it by downloading a ‘Vaccine App.’

#PIBFactCheck: This Claim is #Fake. No #COVID19 vaccine has been launched in the country yet."

A #WhatsApp forward is claiming that a 'Corona Vaccine' has been launched in India and people have to register for it by downloading a 'Vaccine App.'#PIBFactCheck: This Claim is #Fake. No #COVID19 vaccine has been launched in the country yet. pic.twitter.com/VCt1tylmHc — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) November 18, 2020

Meanwhile, the third phase of trial of Covaxin, a potential vaccine against COVID-19, began in India. Covaxin is being developed indigenously by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Bharat Biotech had on Monday said the Phase 3 trial of Covaxin will involve 26,000 volunteers across 25 centres in India and is being conducted in partnership with the ICMR.

It is the largest clinical trial conducted for a COVID-19 vaccine in India.

This is India's first Phase 3 efficacy study for a COVID-19 vaccine, and the largest Phase 3 efficacy trial ever conducted.

Meanwhile, India's Covid-19 caseload went past 89 lakh, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease crossed 83 lakh pushing the national recovery rate to 93.52 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. The total coronavirus cases mounted to 89,12,907 with 38,617 infections being reported in a day while the death toll climbed to 1,30,993 with 474 new fatalities, the data showed.









Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via