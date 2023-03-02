Messi gifts his world cup winning team with 24-carat gold iPhones worth 1.74 crore
Argentinian Captain Lionel Messi has ordered 35 iPhones for the members and support staff of his World Cup-winning squad
FIFA's Best Player and Argentina's World Cup-winning captain Lionel Messi has gifted his teammates 35 golden iPhones at an estimated cost of £175,000 or around ₹1.74 crore. The Argentine captain will present the 24-carat iPhone to all the support staff and team members of the World Cup-winning squad.
