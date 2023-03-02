FIFA's Best Player and Argentina's World Cup-winning captain Lionel Messi has gifted his teammates 35 golden iPhones at an estimated cost of £175,000 or around ₹1.74 crore. The Argentine captain will present the 24-carat iPhone to all the support staff and team members of the World Cup-winning squad.

As per a report published in the Sun, Lionel Messi has already got the iPhones delivered to his Parisian apartment on Saturday. The devices are engraved with each player's name, number and Argentinian logo. The report quotes a source close to Messi as saying that the Argentinian star wanted to do something special and blingy to celebrate his “proudest" moment.

Messi is said to have spoken to iDesign Gold CEO Ben Lyons and worked with him on the design of the iPhone. iDesign Gold also confirmed the delivery of the phones on their Insta handle.

In an Instagram post, iDesign Gold wrote, “It was an honour to deliver 35 gold iphone 14 to @leomessi for his team mates & staff as a gift for winning the world cup final"

In other posts, they shared many more images of the 24-carat gold devices specially designed for the Argentinian team.

View Full Image Recently, Lionel Messi also won the Best FIFA men's player prize for 2022 beating his Paris Saint-Germain teammate Kylian Mbappe (instagram.com/idesigngold)

Notably, Messi's Argentina defeated reigning champions France 4-2 on penalties to lift the prestigious trophy for the first time in 36 years. The Argentine GOAT also set a number of milestones along the way, becoming the first player to score in every stage of the tournament. He also picked up the Golden Ball and the Player of the Tournament award.

Recently, he also won the Best FIFA men's player prize for 2022 beating his Paris Saint-Germain teammate Kylian Mbappe and French star Karim Benzema in the process.

After winning the award, Messi spoke about his journey to 2022, saying “This year was just mad for me, to be able to achieve my dream that I had fought so hard for. In the end, I got it and it was the most beautiful thing that has happened in my career…It is a dream for every footballer but something that very few can make come true"