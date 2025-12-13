Messi magic caught on camera before chaos erupted at Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata – Photos

Moments before the much-anticipated Kolkata leg of Lionel Messi's tour descended into chaos, images showed the footballer clicking selfies with young fans. Several other pictures showed him under close security, waving at excited fans from the ground. A third image showed him dressed in a black t-shirt, appearing relaxed and cheerful amid a dense crowd of fans, officials, and police. Many tried to get close for photos.

A fan takes a selfie with Inter Miami's Argentine forward #10 Lionel Messi (C) at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

Lionel Messi surrounded by security officials.

Lionel Messi' moving through crowded stadium track, smiling and laughing.

Messi waves at fans.

The World Cup-winning captain arrived at Salt Lake Stadium around 11:30 am, accompanied by his long-time strike partner Luis Suárez and fellow Argentine Rodrigo De Paul.

The event, however, quickly spun out of control as thousands of fans inside the stadium staged protests, frustrated at being unable to catch a glimpse of the superstar despite paying hefty ticket prices.

What was supposed to be a two-hour-long event—during which the footballer was set to meet actor Shah Rukh Khan, cricket legend Sourav Ganguly, and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee—ended in less than half an hour, leaving fans furious and upset.

How did fans react? Fans who had spent thousands of rupees to attend were visibly frustrated. Chaos erupted as some spectators threw chairs and bottles from the stands, causing damage to parts of Salt Lake Stadium.

How did West Bengal CM respond? In response to the turmoil, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee publicly apologised to Lionel Messi and his supporters in Kolkata. Addressing the incident at Salt Lake Stadium, she said she was shocked by the "mismanagement" and announced that an inquiry committee would be set up to investigate the unfortunate events.

"I am deeply disturbed and shocked by the mismanagement witnessed today at Salt Lake Stadium. I sincerely apologise to Lionel Messi, as well as to all sports lovers and his fans, for the unfortunate incident," Banerjee stated.

What’s next for Messi? Messi is scheduled to visit Hyderabad later on Saturday for an exhibition match with Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. Despite this, the first leg of his 'G.O.A.T. Tour of India' has begun under a cloud of embarrassment.