Messi Kolkata tour chaos: FIR registered, chief organiser arrested; Mamata orders probe

After chaos erupted at the Salt Lake stadium in Kolkata on Saturday where thousands of fans protested after failing to get a clear glimpse of Argentine football icon Lionel Messi, prime organizer of the event was detained over mismanagement, said West Bengal DGP Rajeev Kumar.

Additional Director General (ADG) Law and Order Jawed Shamim said: "There is normalcy now. The second part is the investigation; the FIR has been lodged, and the chief organiser has been arrested... I'm telling you, they (organisers) are promising that they will return (ticket fee to fans). We will see how it can be done."