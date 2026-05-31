Messi Kolkata tour controversy: Former Bengal minister Aroop Biswas, three others face FIR

An FIR has been registered against TMC leader and former West Bengal sports minister Aroop Biswas in connection with the controversy surrounding the visit of Football star Lionel Messi in Kolkata, West Bengal last year. The FIR was filed by Bidhannagar Police on Saturday after event organiser Satadru Dutta lodged a police complaint against him. The FIR mentions multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

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The FIR also mentions West Bengal DGP and current Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Kumar, the minister's kin and Kolkata Municipal Corporation councillor Juin Biswas and I&CA department secretary Shantanu Basu, holding them responsible for the mayhem at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan or the Salt Lake Stadium.

Satadru Dutta also alleged that he was made a "scapegoat" out of it.

The event organiser, who was subsequently arrested and spent 38 days in jail, sought police intervention, alleging unlawful intrusion into restricted security zones of the field, collapse of perimeter control and disruption during the high-profile programme held at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, also known as Salt Lake stadium, on December 13, 2025.

“My family and I were threatened with dire consequences if I opened my mouth. I had no choice but to keep mum and accept whatever punishment they had decided for me. I would never have mustered the courage to file this complaint, had there not been a change of guard in the state,” Dutta told PTI.

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Satadru Dutta lodged the complaint just hours after West Bengal Sports Minister Nisith Pramanik announced that the Messi case would be reopened and ordered a fresh probe into the fiasco.

“Our objective from the very outset has been to restore the dignity of all those who were deceived in the 'Messi fiasco' -- specifically those who were humiliated and mistreated while attending the match. A decision has already been taken to reopen the file regarding the Messi incident; furthermore, the culprits behind this episode will be identified and brought to justice,” Nisith Pramanik told reporters.

Lionel Messi's 'GOAT India Tour – Kolkata Edition' ended in chaos and vandalism after the football superstar's brief 20-minute appearance on the field, during which Aroop Biswas and his family were spotted, among others, in close proximity to the World Cup-winning legend, blocking spectators' view.

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Due to overcrowding and security concerns, Lionel Messi left the stadium in 20-22 minutes. Fans, frustrated by limited visibility and a shortened programme, destroyed stadium seats and stormed the pitch.

Satadru Dutta alleged that Aroop Biswas misused his ministerial powers to bring unauthorised people on the pitch and harass the footballer. He said, “The then Hon'ble Minister of Sports, Government of West Bengal, Shri Aroop Biswas, forced me to hand over approximately 22,000 complimentary tickets (including VVIP, VIP, Regular) to him, which were subsequently sold in black at a higher rate.”

“Additionally, Aroop Biswas repeatedly coerced me to create an additional 10,000 access passes, which would enable his associates to gain access to the Field of Play to be in close proximity to Lionel Messi,” Dutta stated in his complaint.

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“It further appeared that Shri Aroop Biswas physically approached and held Lionel Messi during the live operational sequence of the programme and insisted upon unscheduled photographs and interactions involving Shri Santanu Basu and other accompanying persons. The conduct and physical proximity created visible discomfort and serious security apprehension for Lionel Messi and his international security team,” Dutta said in his complaint.

He said, “In other words, I was made a scapegoat for the wrongdoings of the aforesaid influential persons.”

(With agency inputs)

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