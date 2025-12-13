Messi leaves Salt Lake Stadium within minutes; angry fans throw bottles, vandalise seats and posters — What happened?

Minutes after reaching the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, football icon Lionel Messi left the venue without taking a complete lap of the field, leaving fans fuming at the management and throwing bottles and belts on them.

Chaos erupted at the Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday as spectators alleged they failed to get even a glimpse of Messi despite paying hefty amounts for buying tickets.

The Argentine football icon arrived at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan around 11.30 am and was first to enter the ground. He briefly moved around and waved at the crowd. He was accompanied by long-time strike partner Luis Suárez and Argentina teammate Rodrigo De Paul.

However, fans alleged that Messi remained surrounded by VIPs, organisers and security personnel throughout his round, effectively blocking spectators to get to see him.