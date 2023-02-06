‘Messi moment’: EAM Jaishankar flaunts his ‘number 10’ jersey during Argentina visit. See photo
External affairs minister S Jaishankar was presented with a Lionel Messi ‘number 10’ jersey that he later posted on Twitter
Argentina is still high on ‘football world cup’ fever. And, external affairs minister S Jaishankar had his 'Lionel Messi moment' during his visit to the country as he was presented with the number 10 jersey. Later, Jaishankar posted the picture on Twitter flaunting his Messi Jersey.
