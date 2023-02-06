Argentina is still high on ‘football world cup’ fever. And, external affairs minister S Jaishankar had his 'Lionel Messi moment' during his visit to the country as he was presented with the number 10 jersey. Later, Jaishankar posted the picture on Twitter flaunting his Messi Jersey.

Jaishankar met Argentina's science and technology minister Daniel Filmus and the two discussed atomic energy, space, digital, defence & biotechnology. Jaishankar also stressed upon expanding trade investment and collaboration and serving as an example of South-South cooperation.

He said in a tweet, "Glad to meet Minister of S&T and Innovation of Argentina @FilmusDaniel. Discussed our cooperation in atomic energy, space, digital, defence & biotechnology. Underlined the potential for expanding trade, investment &collaboration and serving as an example of south-south cooperation".

Glad to meet Minister of S&T and Innovation of Argentina @FilmusDaniel.



Discussed our cooperation in atomic energy,space,digital,defense &biotechnology.



Underlined the potential for expanding trade,investment &collaboration and serving as an example of south-south cooperation. pic.twitter.com/zvnCrVUsPi — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 6, 2023

Last year, Jaishankar had met Argentina President Alberto Fernandez when two of them discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation, including making trade levels more sustainable and ambitious.

He also met with the Minister of Economy Sergio Massa and appreciated his positive outlook towards expanding our economic cooperation.

At that time India had also acknowledged Argentina's interest in the made-in-India Tejas fighter aircraft for the Argentine Air Force. The two sides also explored expanding the scope of their partnership through, inter-alia, and the conclusion of further MOUs/Agreements.

The talks on fighter aircraft come as a number of countries including Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines have shown interest in the Made in India jet. India's indigenous aircraft in the defence market has caught the eye of several nations for its superior flying ability, manoeuvrability, and ease of handling.