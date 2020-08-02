Home >News >India >Met Amit Shah day before, will go into self-isolation, says Babul Supriyo
1 min read . Updated: 02 Aug 2020, 07:23 PM IST Edited By Aparna Banerjea

Union Minister Babul Supriyo today said he would be going into self-isolation for the next few days after earlier meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah who tested positive for novel coronavirus today.

He also added that he was advised by doctors to be away from family in order to follow all precautionary measures.

"I had met Honble HM Shri @AmitShah ji day before in the evening. I am advised by Doctors to confine myself, away from my family members, for the next few days with a test to be done soon. Shall abide with all precautionary measures as per Rules and Protocol," he tweeted.

On Sunday, Amit Shah was admitted to hospital after testing positive for the virus, becoming the most senior politician in the country to be infected by the Covid-19.

Shah heads a ministry that has been at the forefront of managing the epidemic.

"I request all of you who came in contact with me in the last few days to isolate yourselves and get tested," Shah said in a tweet.

Shah, 55, said he had got himself tested after exhibiting initial symptoms of Covid-19 "My health is fine but I am being hospitalised on the advice of doctors," he added.

Meanwhile, India's total coronavirus cases rose to 17,50,724 today, an record single-day increase of 54,736 cases, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The recoveries surged to 11,45,629, including 51,255 in past 24 hours. The death toll due to COVID-19 climbed to 37,364 with 853 people succumbing to the disease in a 24-hour span.

At present, there are 5,67,730 active cases in the country. The recovery rate stood at 64.53% while the fatality rate at 2.15%.

