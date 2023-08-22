Bill Gates, Microsoft co-founder, visited India in March 2023. During the trip, he met Prime Minister of the country Narendra Modi , Chairman of several corporate groups like Anand Mahindra of Mahindra Group, Rishad Premji of Wipro , Nithin and Nikhil Kamath from Zerodha, sports personalities like Sachin Tendulkar, politicians and several social workers in the country.

During his trip to India, the Microsoft co-founder also met several social workers of whom he talked and shared extensively while sharing his visit to India as well. Among the several posts he shared about the social workers, he also shared about a woman called Kusuma K working at her local postal department in Bangalore. Gates called Kusuma “an incredible force of change" in his LinkedIn post that he shared two days ago.

“I met an incredible force for change on my trip to India: Kusuma K, a remarkable young woman working wonders at her local postal department, he wrote, adding, India has been a leader in developing digital public infrastructure to accelerate inclusive financial development—enabling branch postmasters, like Kusuma K, to use smartphone devices and biometrics to offer banking services to customers across India," Bill Gates writes.

“She's not just providing integrated financial services; she's delivering hope and financial empowerment to her community," Gates added.

The billionaire also shared a picture of Kusuma K with a link to a video where the branch postmaster from Bangalore talked about the influence of digital banking within her community.

The India Post Payments Bank offers digital banking services such as cash withdrawals and deposits, remittances, and utility payments to 70 million people and growing, reads the Gates Foundation website.

India has been a leader in developing its digital public infrastructure so the public sector and private sector can offer a range of safe and immediate paperless and cashless services accessible from anywhere in the country. This allows people to access digital banking without losing out on their daily wages and increases their savings over time.