BHUBANESWA : Cold wave conditions were predicted in four districts of Odisha from MOnday till Wednesday morning.

The state department issued yellow alert basing on the forecast of severe cold wave conditions in Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sundargarh, and Bolangir, from 8.30 am on Monday.

The forecast comes on a day when Kirei in Sundargarh district recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 7.2 degrees Celsius, followed by Daringbadi hill station (8 degrees Celsius), and Keonjhar (9.6 degrees Celsius).

Bhubaneswar too recorded a minimum of 14 degrees Celsius while it was 13.2 degrees Celsius in Cuttack.

The minimum temperature may further dip by 2-3 degrees Celsius across the state in the next three days, the bulletin said.

Dense fog has also occurred at a few places in Gajapati, Angul, Koraput, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, and Bolangir districts, and shallow to moderate fog prevailed in Malkangiri district on Sunday morning.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) declares cold wave if the minimum temperature dips to at least 4 degrees Celsius in the plains, or below 10 degrees Celsius with at least 4.5 notches less than normal.

