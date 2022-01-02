Met dept predicts cold wave in these 4 districts of Odisha. Read here

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The forecast comes on a day when Kirei in Sundargarh district recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 7.2 degrees Celsius, followed by Daringbadi hill station (8 degrees Celsius), and Keonjhar (9.6 degrees Celsius).
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The forecast comes on a day when Kirei in Sundargarh district recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 7.2 degrees Celsius, followed by Daringbadi hill station (8 degrees Celsius), and Keonjhar (9.6 degrees Celsius).
The minimum temperature may further dip by 2-3 degrees Celsius across the state in the next three days, the bulletin said.
The minimum temperature may further dip by 2-3 degrees Celsius across the state in the next three days, the bulletin said.
Dense fog has also occurred at a few places in Gajapati, Angul, Koraput, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, and Bolangir districts, and shallow to moderate fog prevailed in Malkangiri district on Sunday morning.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Dense fog has also occurred at a few places in Gajapati, Angul, Koraput, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, and Bolangir districts, and shallow to moderate fog prevailed in Malkangiri district on Sunday morning.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) declares cold wave if the minimum temperature dips to at least 4 degrees Celsius in the plains, or below 10 degrees Celsius with at least 4.5 notches less than normal.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) declares cold wave if the minimum temperature dips to at least 4 degrees Celsius in the plains, or below 10 degrees Celsius with at least 4.5 notches less than normal.