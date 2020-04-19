MUMBAI : "After the rain, the sun will reappear. There is life," Walt Disney once said.

In these uncertain times, the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) first stage of forecast on the monsoon gives that kind of hope. The agency predicts normal rainfall during the southwest monsoon season.

It said that quantitatively, rainfall during the monsoon season that officially starts in June and lasts till September is likely to be 100% of the long period average (LPA) with a model error of 5%. The IMD has ascribed 71% probability collectively to normal (41%), above-normal (21%) and excess rainfall (9%).

“The forecast of a normal rainfall this year means there is definitely one less problem to worry about," says Sudha Narayanan, associate professor, at Indira Gandhi Institute of Development Research (IGIDR).

Siraj Hussain, a former agriculture secretary of the Union government, says, “The monsoon forecast is good news and hopefully we should be out of covid-19 by the time monsoon hits Kerala. Some states seem to be reasonably well prepared for this. Karnataka is a case in point."

But in order to benefit from a good monsoon, a lot of things need to fall in place.

The pandemic has brought enormous challenges for food-related sectors such as lack of transportation, labour shortages and low demand due to shutdowns. Reports from rural India have been distressing. Many farmers have been unable to sell their produce due to transport limitations and reduced trading activity. Some have dumped their produce or let it rot.

The significance of rural economy

“In the interim, there should be free movement of agricultural produce, seeds, fertilisers, implements etc.," pointed out Hussain.

“Although the Centre had issued orders on 27 March and 30 March to ease restrictions on agriculture and related activities, in many places the orders were not implemented by district magistrates and the local police," adds Hussain.

He suggests, “It would be great if a senior minister or at least the cabinet secretary addresses a press conference every day to clearly communicate the orders of the central government."

Further, according to Narayanan, access to markets can help farmers raise the funds to procure inputs for the kharif sowing season.

Unless farmers are able to sell their rabi crop with ease, they would not have the resources to buy inputs for the kharif crop.

According to Ramandeep Singh Mann, a Delhi-based farmer activist, “Right now, harvesting for wheat in Punjab and Haryana is already running a bit late. If this trend persists due to lockdown-related troubles, then the sowing of the kharif crop gets delayed and that would defeat the purpose of good rains."

Farmers producing fruits and vegetables have been one of the worst hit as these are highly perishable products. “These farmers should be compensated with some form of income augmentation," says Mann, adding, “Else, it is possible that in future, many would look at producing only hard crops, which can be stored for longer."

To be sure, the impact of the current crisis could well turn out to be worse than what we saw during demonetization a few years ago. “Even though farmers did not have cash that time (2016), they were able conduct a lot of transactions on credit. This time, transacting itself has not been possible," says Narayanan.

As such, the government needs to act fast. Proper implementation of the relaxations allowed in rural areas during the lockdown remains critical.

It is well known that even before covid-19 began to spread rapidly across India, rural demand was on a weak footing. To be sure, the IMD will issue its updated second-stage forecasts in either the last week of May or first week of June and that would be more critical in evaluating the impact of this year’s monsoon on farm output.

It’s imperative the government gets its strategy for rural India right, even as plans are made to limit the damage to the economy.

“Agriculture employs over 50% of India’s workforce and rural India also accounts for close to 50% of India’s overall GDP," said economists from Nomura Global Markets Research.

According to Hussain, “I think, agriculture would perhaps be the only sector which will contribute to India’s GDP growth in FY21. Therefore, agriculture and food processing should receive high priority from the government."