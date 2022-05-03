Met Gala, the biggest night in fashion returned to its usual berth on the social calendar this year after pandemic upheaval. From celebrities to financiers to fashion designers, all dressed to the nines to help raise funds for the museum’s Costume Institute.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk also attended the world's most glamorous event, accompanying his mother Maye Musk on the red carpet at the Met Gala.

On the red carpet, billionaire Elon Musk was asked about his $44 billion takeover offer of Twitter.

"My goal, assuming everything gets done, would be to make Twitter as inclusive as possible and have as broad a swath of the country and the rest of the world on Twitter," he said."

When asked about his outfit for the event, Musk said, "Just following the dress code".

Elon Musk arrived at the event wearing a classic black tuxedo with coattails and a matching bow tie.

Musk's 74-year-old mother kept her look elegant with an ankle-length burgundy crimson velvet Dior dress, sparkly strapped heels, regal clutch with Chopard jewellery.

This year's gala coincides with the opening of the second part of a two-part exhibit at the Costume Institute focused on American fashion and style. The evening's dress code was gilded glamour and white tie, a la the Gilded Age, that tumultuous period between the Civil War and the turn of the 20th century known for its robber barons, drama and grandeur.

It's been just under eight months since the last gala, an annual fundraiser that raises eight-figure sums for the Met's Costume Institute. More than $16.4 million was raised last year.

This year's honorary presidents are Instagram boss Adam Mosseri and designer Tom Ford, who dressed many of the attendees.

The gala was first held in 1948 and was for a long time reserved for New York's high society. Wintour took over the running in 1995, transforming the party into a catwalk for the rich and famous.