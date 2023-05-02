Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani on Tuesday attended the Met Gala 2023 even in a black saree gown look.
Isha Amani draped Prabal Gurung's creation-a long silk sari-inspired trail hand embellished with thousands of crystals and pearls. Her black robe was also embellished with diamonds. A custom hand piece by Lorraine Schwartz and the iconic ChanelParis-Bombay 2021 Matryoshka RFunway bag completed the look.
For the glam, she opted for minimal makeup look and she kept her hair straight.
Isha Ambani made her debut at the fashion show in a Christian Dior gown in 2017 and again in a lilac Prabal Gurung outfit in 2019.
The Met Gala Livestream is hosted by actor and producer La La Anthony, writer Derek Blasberg, and Saturday Night Live's Chloe Fineman.
This year's theme is "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," based on the new Costume Institute exhibition exploring the work of the iconic designer. Lagerfeld, who died in 2019 at the age of 85, spent decades creating clothes for Balmain, Patou, Chloe, Fendi, and Chanel in addition to his own namesake label.
From India, Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt also made her debut at Met Gala.
Bhatt looked dreamy in an ivory ball gown embellished with 100,000 pearls hand beaded in India.
In her maiden appearance, Alia Bhatt also wore Prabal Gurung ivory silk tulle and satin face organza exaggerated basque waist ball gown.
The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress, who is set to make her Hollywood debut with the action movie "Heart of Stone", said she has always been fascinated with the iconic Chanel brides, dressed by Lagerfeld, and her look was inspired by them.
"Season after season, the genius of Karl Lagerfeld shone through in the most innovative and awe-inspiring couture. My look tonight was inspired by this and in particular by supermodel Claudia Schiffer’s 1992 Chanel bridal look," Alia wrote on Instagram.
The actor completed her look with a bow of pearls on her hair and ring stack as well as a knuckle duster.
Fashion stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania was behind creating Alia's look for the event.
Met Gala 2023 was attended by some of the biggest international stars, including Rihanna, Naomi Campbell, Miranda Kerr, Doja Cat, Serena Williams, this year's best actress Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh, Pedro Pascal, Lilly Collins, Salma Hayek, Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Penelope Cruz, among others.
