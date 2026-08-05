Meta apologises for removing PM Modi's Facebook post, admits paid content boosting: Govt

Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg has apologised for the temporary removal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Facebook post from the platform and admitted that "a lot of money was paid for boosting a certain type of content", reported PTI citing government sources on Wednesday.
Its sources said that Meta's global delegation, led by Global Affairs head Joel Kaplan, acknowledged lapses in the functioning of the company's platforms during its meeting with Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. Meta, which operates Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, reportedly admitted to errors related to platform operations.
Before meeting Vaishnaw, Kaplan and his team held separate discussions with IT Secretary S Krishnan.
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Meta attributed the temporary removal of PM Modi's Facebook post to a technical glitch, which led to the content being unavailable for several hours.
Safe harbour refers to legal immunity granted to online platforms from liability for user-generated content, contingent upon their compliance with specific legal obligations.
Meta could lose its safe harbour protection under Section 79 of the IT Act if it fails to comply with legal obligations and if an unqualified apology from Zuckerberg is not issued.
Meta is implementing enhanced scrutiny and additional safeguards for content from prominent figures to avoid similar incidents occurring in the future.
The Indian government summoned Meta's global executives and demanded accountability, highlighting concerns over national security and the operation of the platform.
The talks took place after the government summoned Meta's top global executives over the temporary removal of PM Modi's Facebook post last month. The company had attributed the incident to a technical glitch.
(This is a developing story. More to come)