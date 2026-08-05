Meta apologises for removing PM Modi's Facebook post, admits paid content boosting: Govt

Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg has apologised for the temporary removal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Facebook post from the platform and admitted that "a lot of money was paid for boosting a certain type of content", reported PTI citing government sources on Wednesday.

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Its sources said that Meta's global delegation, led by Global Affairs head Joel Kaplan, acknowledged lapses in the functioning of the company's platforms during its meeting with Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. Meta, which operates Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, reportedly admitted to errors related to platform operations.

Before meeting Vaishnaw, Kaplan and his team held separate discussions with IT Secretary S Krishnan.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Why did Meta temporarily remove PM Modi's Facebook post? ⌵ Meta attributed the temporary removal of PM Modi's Facebook post to a technical glitch, which led to the content being unavailable for several hours. 2 What is safe harbour protection under Section 79 of the IT Act? ⌵ Safe harbour refers to legal immunity granted to online platforms from liability for user-generated content, contingent upon their compliance with specific legal obligations. 3 What consequences does Meta face for removing PM Modi's video? ⌵ Meta could lose its safe harbour protection under Section 79 of the IT Act if it fails to comply with legal obligations and if an unqualified apology from Zuckerberg is not issued. 4 What measures is Meta taking to prevent future content removals for prominent accounts? ⌵ Meta is implementing enhanced scrutiny and additional safeguards for content from prominent figures to avoid similar incidents occurring in the future. 5 How did the Indian government respond to the removal of PM Modi's Facebook post? ⌵ The Indian government summoned Meta's global executives and demanded accountability, highlighting concerns over national security and the operation of the platform.

The talks took place after the government summoned Meta's top global executives over the temporary removal of PM Modi's Facebook post last month. The company had attributed the incident to a technical glitch.

(This is a developing story. More to come)

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X

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