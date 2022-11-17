Meta appoints Sandhya Devanathan as its new India head2 min read . Updated: 17 Nov 2022, 01:37 PM IST
- Sandhya Devanathan has been with Meta since 2016 and will move into her new role in January
Facebook parent Meta today announced the appointment of Sandhya Devanathan as the Vice President of Meta India. Sandhya Devanathan will focus on bringing the organization’s business and revenue priorities together to serve its partners and clients, while continuing to support the longterm growth of Meta’s business and commitment to India.