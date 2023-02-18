Months after Meta handed pink slips to around 11,000 workers, reports arrived that thousands of its staff have received poor performance reviews from the firm, which has raised fears that the tech giant may come up with a fresh round of layoffs.

According to the report by The Wall Street Journal, around 7,000 employees were ranked ‘subpar’ by Meta in a recent round of performance reviews. It added that the company also did away with a bonus metric.

“Low ratings could lead to more employees exiting Meta," said a source to The Wall Street Journal.

“We've always had a goal-based structure of high performance, and our review process is intended to incentivise long-term thinking and high-quality work, while helping employees get actionable feedback," WSJ quoted the Meta spokesperson as saying.

Earlier in November, the Meta laid off 13% of its workforce and CEO Mark Zuckerberg apologised for the job cuts, and taking accountability for the move. In the history of the company previously named Facebook, these were the first layoffs.