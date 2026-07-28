Meta says PM Narendra Modi's Facebook video was ‘removed in error’, restores post

Meta on Tuesday issued a press release in which it revealed that a video message posted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Facebook was removed due to an error and that it has now been restored.

"The content was removed in error and has since been restored," a Meta spokesperson said in a statement.

Amid the nationwide protests last week led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), PM Modi had released a video message on 23 July, wherein he addressed the youth of the country as 'friends' and said that his government acknowledges the gravity of the situation and would be moving a new bill in the Lok Sabha that would enforce stricter punishment for those involved in such crimes. He also had said that fast-track courts would be set up to expeditiously punish those involved in paper leaks.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 Why was PM Narendra Modi's Facebook video removed? ⌵ PM Narendra Modi's Facebook video was removed due to an error, as confirmed by Meta. The video has since been restored. 2 What reforms are proposed in the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026? ⌵ The bill proposes stricter punishments for paper leak offenders, including imprisonment for up to 10 years and the establishment of Special Fast-Track Courts to expedite trials. 3 How did PM Modi address the concerns of youth in his video message? ⌵ In his video message, PM Modi addressed the youth as 'friends', promising to acknowledge their concerns and enhance measures against paper leaks, including stricter laws and fast-track courts. 4 What prompted the agitation by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)? ⌵ The CJP's agitation was prompted by a NEET-UG paper leak incident and the subsequent impact on students, leading to demands for more accountability in the education system. 5 What impact did PM Modi's video message have on the protests? ⌵ PM Modi's video message led to the government's commitment to reform, including the introduction of the anti-paper leak bill and addressing students' concerns, ultimately helping to diffuse the protests.

The PM had also said in the video that his government had ensured that the academic year of around 22 lakh students does not get wasted because of the leak. He vowed that "nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth."

After the video was removed from Facebook, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) summoned the company's global head of public policy, as per a report by PTI.

The Centre, after Modi's message, introduced the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, which proposes stricter punishment for offenders, including prison sentences of up to 10 years, enhanced fines, as well as the establishment of Special Fast-Track Courts to try offences under the Act.

The agitation was called off by the CJP on 25 July after former Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned from the Cabinet. The government also reached a mutual agreement with the CJP and Sonam Wangchuk, wherein it agreed to withdraw the cases filed against protestors across the country. The government also said that it would prevent police intimidation as well as bring in stronger legislation regarding paper leaks.

The first week of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament was also rocked by this issue, with Opposition leaders insistent on a discussion being held in the Parliament regarding the paper leaks. Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, along with several MPs, sat in a dharna near the Prime Minister's residence to demand a discussion on the issue.

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Six-hour debate on anti-paper leak bill today: Sougata Roy TMC MP Sougata Roy informed on Tuesday that the Lok Sabha would be holding a six-hour debate on the anti-paper leak bill, which comes after an appeal by the Speaker and discussions between parties after Monday's session.

"The Speaker had made an appeal; following discussions after yesterday's session, it was decided that a 6-hour debate on the new bill would be held today," Roy told ANI.