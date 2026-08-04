Meta summoned for Aug 5-6 govt talks over content rules after PM Modi video glitch

Meta executives are expected to meet government representatives on August 5 and 6 to discuss legal and compliance issues, synthetically generated content, and safeguards for content takedowns involving prominent personalities, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) Secretary S Krishnan said.

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The meetings come days after a video posted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on action against examination paper leaks was briefly removed from Meta Platforms' Facebook. The company later said the removal was caused by a technical error.

"Meta executives are expected to meet govt representatives on 5th and 6th August. Issues related to India's law, compliance issues, synthetically generated information, safeguards on content take-downs related to prominent personalities are expected to be taken up," the MeitY Secretary said.

The video was briefly inaccessible in the early hours of July 28 before being restored. Explaining the incident, a Meta spokesperson said: "The content was removed in error and has since been restored."

The video was originally posted on July 23 and marked Prime Minister Modi's first direct address to Gen Z amid a 36-day student agitation led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) over alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG 2026 examination.

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Following the incident, the government had asked Meta to send its senior-most representatives to explain the circumstances surrounding the issue and provide clarity at both policy and technical levels.

The MeitY Secretary said that Meta has written to the government expressing regret over the incident and shared its understanding of the reasons behind it.

“Meta has written to government expressing regret over the incident and that it had happened. They have also given us the reasons, their understanding of the reason why it happened and they have also indicated that as of 28th of July, they have established new protocols relating to accounts of prominent persons to avoid such a situation from recurring.”

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Meanwhile, Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology chairman Nishikant Dubey on Monday sought an apology from Mark Zuckerberg for the temporary removal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's video, warning that the company could lose its safe harbour protection if it failed to do so, PTI reported.

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According to Dubey, Meta acknowledged during the meeting that the video remained unavailable for around five hours — from 12.30 am to 5 am.

"They themselves admitted that it was taken down for five hours. This is a very serious matter and an apology must come from Zuckerberg's side," Dubey told reporters.

He added that the parliamentary panel had asked Meta to submit a written clarification within 10 days.

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"If Zuckerberg does not apologise, then the safe harbour protection they have under Section 79 should be taken back from them," he further said.

Mark Zuckerberg must apologise Meanwhile, Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology chairman Nishikant Dubey on Monday sought an apology from Mark Zuckerberg for the temporary removal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's video, warning that the company could lose its safe harbour protection if it failed to do so, PTI reported.

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According to Dubey, Meta acknowledged during the meeting that the video remained unavailable for around five hours — from 12.30 am to 5 am.

"They themselves admitted that it was taken down for five hours. This is a very serious matter and an apology must come from Zuckerberg's side," Dubey told reporters.

He added that the parliamentary panel had asked Meta to submit a written clarification within 10 days.

"If Zuckerberg does not apologise, then the safe harbour protection they have under Section 79 should be taken back from them," he further said.

(With inputs from news agency ANI)

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