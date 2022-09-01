One hundred and eight-five individuals complained about their accounts being hacked followed by "lost access to a page or group" they used to manage and Meta reviewed other 23 reports and took action on 9 while no action was taken against 14 reports as it may have found non-violative of its policies, the report said. Similarly in the case of individual complaints on Instagram, Meta provided tools for users to resolve their issues in 945 cases and a total of 705 individuals complaint about their fake profiles on the Instagram and action against 639 of them was taken by Meta, the report further noted. Meanwhile, 715 Instagram users complaint about their account being hacked and action was taken on 167 complaints.

