Social media major Meta, in its monthly transparency report released on Wednesday, informed that it had taken action against 2.7 crore on Facebook and Instagram in July. The company took action against 2.5 crore posts on Facebook and 20 lakh posts on Instagram to comply with Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, according to news agency PTI report.
The monthly transparency report noted that on Facebook, action against 1.73 crore spam content was taken. It was followed by 27 lakh post related to "adult nudity and sexual activity" and 23 lakh "violent and graphic content" related content.
Additionally, Meta on its own identified 9.98 lakh "Dangerous Organizations and Individuals: Terrorism" related content and finally it took action against 99.8 per cent of the posts that were identified, the PTI report said.
On Instagram, Meta found most of the content were in violation to its policy on "suicide and self injury" content followed by "adult nudity and sexual activity" and "violent and graphic content" related post, according to the report.
Notably, the social media company received 626 complaints from individuals on Facebook and 1,033 complaint for Instagram posts, with the report noting, “between 1st and 31st July, we received 626 reports through the Indian grievance mechanism, and we responded to 100 per cent of these 626 reports. Of these incoming reports, we provided tools for users to resolve their issues in 603 cases."
One hundred and eight-five individuals complained about their accounts being hacked followed by "lost access to a page or group" they used to manage and Meta reviewed other 23 reports and took action on 9 while no action was taken against 14 reports as it may have found non-violative of its policies, the report said. Similarly in the case of individual complaints on Instagram, Meta provided tools for users to resolve their issues in 945 cases and a total of 705 individuals complaint about their fake profiles on the Instagram and action against 639 of them was taken by Meta, the report further noted. Meanwhile, 715 Instagram users complaint about their account being hacked and action was taken on 167 complaints.
