Meta in more trouble with govt? IT Minister summons company over Instagram ads promoting child sexual abuse: Report

US tech giant Meta is reportedly in more hot waters with the Centre with Union Information Technology minister Ashwini Vaishnaw directing officials to summon the company over Instagram advertisements allegedly promoting child sexual abuse material, according to a PTI report citing sources.
They added that the ministry is seeking an explanation from Meta on the issue.
This is the second instance this week when the government has turned up the heat on Meta.
Quick answers to key questions
The Indian government is concerned that WhatsApp's username feature could significantly increase online fraud, phishing, digital arrest scams, and impersonation attacks by enabling bad actors to create usernames that closely resemble those of genuine individuals and institutions.
The Indian government has issued a notice to Meta, directing the company to explain the username feature and to pause its rollout until consultations with the government are completed, citing potential cybercrime risks.
WhatsApp has stated that it will implement safeguards to reduce the risk of scams and impersonation, including reserving usernames of public figures and organizations to prevent misuse.
The scrutiny may lead to a review of how Telegram and Signal manage their existing username features, with the Indian government seeking explanations on measures they are taking to prevent fraud and impersonation.
Adopting usernames can enhance privacy for users by allowing them to connect without revealing their phone numbers, but it could also make it harder to establish trust, as usernames provide less information about the sender's identity.
On Wednesday, the Centre issued a notice to Meta questioning the planned username feature on WhatsApp, citing concerns that it could materially increase online fraud, phishing, digital arrest scams, and impersonation attacks.
It directed the platform to pause the feature until consultations on the issue are completed "to the satisfaction of the Government".
The Centre had also asked Meta to explain why action shouldn't be initiated under the IT Act and rules over WhatsApp's new feature that may increase cybercrimes.
The government also reminded Meta that WhatsApp, as a significant social media intermediary, is bound by due diligence obligations under the IT Act and rules.
(This is a developing story, more updates to come…)
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