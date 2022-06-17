APL Apollo is one of the major beneficiaries of steel export duty. Sharp decline in steel prices is expected to dent EBITDA print in Q1FY23, through inventory losses and volume impact due to industry destocking, What will impact Q2/Q3FY23 for APL is the continuous downtrend of HRC prices leading to periodic destocking impulses. This leads us to reduce our FY23/24E volume estimates for APL Apollo. We maintain BUY on the stock with a revised target price of ₹1,042/share," the note stated.

