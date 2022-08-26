Metals industry needs to be at forefront of circular economy: Scindia

India’s mining & metal industry is set for robust development in view of expected jump in demand to support the emerging boom in growth in the automotive, infrastructure, transport, space and defence. The challenge in this fast-paced world is to confront the by-products of sectors such as steel, which is at the same vital for economy and on the other hand is hard to abate sector with respect emission of carbon dioxide. Steel Makers across the globe are set on course to evolve suitable strategies to tackle the twin challenges of environmental sustainability and circular economy.

