Meta's explanation ‘not reasonable,’ says govt after PM Modi Facebook video removal

Meta's global affairs president, Joel Kaplan, was summoned by the Centre on Tuesday after Facebook, one of the US-based company's social media subsidiaries, removed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's post in which he had addressed India's youth and promised stringent measures against paper leaks.

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According to PTI sources, Meta has told the government that a glitch in its automated content filters led to the removal of PM Modi's Facebook post. However, the government did not find Meta's explanation reasonable and wanted deeper discussions, adding that the matter is “not settled and done”.

The sources told PTI that the Centre believes Meta must improve its tools if the glitch in the automated system caused the error.

“The removal of Prime Minister Modi’s reel from Instagram is just one of the issues that will be discussed,” a senior IT ministry official told Hindustan Times (HT). “MeitY (Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology) wants to have a larger conversation about synthetically generated content on their platforms and the non-compliance with IT rules.”

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Joel Kaplan and Instagram's chief, Adam Mosseri, were reportedly summoned via email, according to the HT report, due to the inability of Meta's Indian policy team to convey the seriousness of the issues to the US team.

The summons came hours after Meta issued a statement about blocking PM Modi's video on Facebook. “The content was removed in error and has since been restored,” a Meta spokesperson said.

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Modi's IG post row Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Instagram post on 23 July, later shared on Facebook, had featured his first direct selfie video aimed at engaging young people and underscoring the government's commitment to crack down on paper leaks, but was subsequently restricted by Meta on Facebook.

BJP worker Priti Gandhi highlighted the issue on X, where she criticised Meta for allegedly restricting Modi's selfie video on Facebook, saying the move raised questions about the company's political bias, transparency and accountability.

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“The Prime Minister of the world's largest democracy uploads his first direct selfie video to connect with India's youth... and Facebook restricts it??? Who gave Meta the authority to decide what millions of Indians should or should not see???” she had said.

She added, “This isn't just content moderation. It raises serious questions about your political bias, transparency & accountability. Respond!!!”

Meta has apologised, admitted that the content was removed "in error", and has since restored it on the platform. “The content was removed in error and has since been restored,” Meta's spokesperson said.

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Meta faces regulatory scrutiny Over the last few weeks, Meta has faced regulatory scrutiny on a number of issues.

The IT ministry issued a notice to WhatsApp earlier, questioning the Meta-owned platform's proposed username feature, as the government flagged concerns that it could materially increase online fraud, phishing, digital arrest scams, and impersonation attacks. The Centre had also directed WhatsApp not to launch the feature until consultations on the issue are completed "to the satisfaction of the government".

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WhatsApp had subsequently assured the government that it would not roll it out in India until discussions are complete.

The government also slapped a stern notice on Meta over Child Sexual Exploitative and Abuse Material (CSEAM) in paid advertisements on Instagram. MeitY ordered Instagram to disable all ads and content that promote or facilitate access to CSEAM, and demanded a detailed explanation with a deadline.

Within a few days of that notice, Meta outlined its efforts to combat child sexual abuse material (CSAM) across its apps, highlighting AI-powered detection and large-scale enforcement actions, and, in a blog post, promised to continue investment in technology and resources to keep young people safe and strengthen its ad review processes.

Just a few weeks back, Meta's announcement of Muse Image, which was then touted as its most powerful AI image generator, drew criticism and user concerns over data privacy, image scraping and consent, and the Indian government had said, at that point, that it would assess Meta's Muse AI image generator under the existing legal framework.

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Subsequently, however, the social media platform scrapped the controversial feature that enabled users worldwide to create AI images using public Instagram accounts.

“We've heard the feedback that this feature missed the mark, so it's no longer available,” Meta had said in a global post.

As social media platforms increasingly reshape the contours of digital content, public narratives, and data ecosystems, the Centre has stepped up oversight of emerging technologies in the AI era, with a sharper focus on platform accountability and safeguards for user rights, privacy, transparency, and consent.

(With agency inputs)