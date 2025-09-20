Rare meteor lights up Delhi-NCR skies, likened to ‘shooting star explosion’ | Videos

New Delhi witnessed a spectacular celestial event on Friday night when a bright meteor streaked across the sky, leaving residents amazed and sparking excitement online. The dazzling meteor, which appeared to break apart mid-air, was visible across Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon, and even as far as Aligarh.

Videos on social media showed a fiery trail shooting across the night sky before fragmenting into smaller glowing pieces. Many compared it to a “shooting star explosion”, while others described it as one of the brightest meteors they had ever seen.



Also read | Rare meteorite strike sound captured on Canada home's doorbell camera | Watch viral video

What caused the bright flash? Astronomy experts said the phenomenon was most likely a bolide, a type of meteor that bursts into fragments after entering the Earth’s atmosphere due to intense friction and heat.

While meteors are not uncommon, such a bright event visible to a large population is considered rare.

Was there any danger to residents? No damage was expected, as most meteors disintegrate before reaching the ground. Some residents reported hearing a faint rumbling sound, but authorities have not confirmed any impact.

Why did this happen now? The American Meteor Society notes that September is an active period for smaller meteor showers, though isolated fireball-like meteors can appear outside of predicted showers.

The brightness and fragmentation in Delhi suggest a sizeable rock from space burned up spectacularly in the atmosphere.

How did people react? Residents said the flash was visible only for a few seconds but was bright enough to outshine city lights. Skywatchers described it as a once-in-a-lifetime space spectacle, sharing videos and photos widely online.