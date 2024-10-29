Meth lab busted in Noida, 95 kg of drugs seized, Tihar jail warden arrested

The NCB said the accused businessman was earlier lodged in Tihar jail where he came in contact with the Jail warden who became his accomplice.

29 Oct 2024
Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) operations unit in a joint operation with Special Cell, Delhi Police busted a clandestine Methamphetamine manufacturing lab in Gautam Budh Nagar.
Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) operations unit in a joint operation with Special Cell, Delhi Police busted a clandestine Methamphetamine manufacturing lab in Gautam Budh Nagar.(NCB via ANI)

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Delhi Police Special Cell busted a clandestine methamphetamine manufacturing lab, reportedly run by a Mexican drug cartel in Greater Noida. 

Gyaneshwar Singh, Deputy Director General (Operations) in the NCB, said four persons were arrested by the NCB on October 25. The businessman and the warden were among those arrested, the Times of India reported.

The Methamphetamine manufacturing lab was situated in Kasana Industrial Area of district Gautam Budh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh.

Singh said, "During preliminary enquiry, it was revealed that a Delhi-based businessman, who was found inside the factory at the time of the raid along with a Tihar Jail warden was instrumental in establishing the illegal factory, procuring chemicals required for manufacturing Methamphetamine from various sources and importing the machinery."

"The businessman had previously been arrested by Department of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), in an NDPS case and had been lodged in Tihar jail where he came in contact with the Jail warden who became his accomplice," the NCB said.

The central agency said that a Mumbai based chemist was roped in by them for manufacturing the drug and quality of the drug was tested by a member of Mexican cartel residing in Delhi. The NCB alleged involvement of the members of Mexican CJNG drug cartel, Cartel De Jalisco Nueva Generacion.

"All the four persons have been arrested by the NCB and were produced before magistrate on 27 Oct , who has remanded all the 4 accused to 3 day police custody. In follow-up action one important member of the syndicate and close associate of Delhi based businessman was apprehended from Rajouri Garden area of Delhi and will be produced before the concerned court," the NCB said.

The authorities seized over 95 kg of drugs (Methamphetamine in solid and liquid forms) valued at hundreds of crores.

 

29 Oct 2024
Business NewsNewsIndiaMeth lab busted in Noida, 95 kg of drugs seized, Tihar jail warden arrested

