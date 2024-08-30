The Malayalam film industry faces a scandal with multiple sexual harassment allegations against directors and actors. Complaints have been lodged against Ranjith, Siddique, and Jayasurya. Protests erupted in Kerala, accusing the government of shielding culprits, including actor-politician Mukesh.

The Malayalam film industry is currently facing a scandal involving accusations of sexual harassment made by several women actors against well-known individuals in the industry.

Male actor files complaint against Ranjith In a first, an aspiring male actor lodged a complaint against director Ranjith, saying that the director forced him to strip naked and sexually assaulted him.

According to the actor, in 2012, Ranjith invited him to a hotel in Bangalore for an audition, during which the alleged assault occurred. The actor initially thought the act was part of the audition. The following morning, Ranjith allegedly offered him money. The actor has now filed a complaint with the DGP, and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up by the state government to probe the allegations of sexual abuse in the Malayalam film industry will review the case.

Earlier this week, Bengali actor Sreelekha Mitra also filed a complaint with the Kochi City Police against film director Ranjith.

A sexual assault case has been filed against South Indian actor Siddique by a woman actor, who claimed that he assaulted her in 2016. According to recent reports, the police have uncovered significant evidence against the actor, which may lead to his arrest.

The junior actor alleged that, in January or February 2016, Siddique invited her to a hotel in Thiruvananthapuram and sexually assaulted her.

Police investigations have revealed that the actor was staying at the Mascot Hotel during the time frame cited in the complaint. Hotel records confirm that Siddique checked in on January 28, 2016.

Authorities have obtained documentation of the actor's stay, including entries in the hotel's visitor log and records related to a film preview. Statements have been taken from hotel staff who were present at the time, as well as from the complainant's parents.

The Kerala Police have registered a second sexual assault case against Malayalam film actor Jayasurya within a span of 48 hours, following a fresh complaint from a woman actor alleging sexual misconduct, in addition to the existing case registered against him on August 28.

Multiple FIRs have been registered against many high-profile Malayalam film personalities following allegations of sexual harassment against various directors and actors in the wake of revelations in the Justice K Hema Committee report.

Protests raged in Kerala on Friday with the Leader of the Opposition, VD Satheesan, accusing the CPI(M)-led government of shielding the culprits, including actor-politician Mukesh, who also stands accused of rape.

Mahila Congress activists in Kochi and Kollam took to the streets, demanding the resignation of CPI(M) MLA Mukesh and a thorough investigation into the shocking allegations of sexual misconduct made by female actors in the Malayalam film industry to the Justice Hema Committee.