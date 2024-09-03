MeToo in Mollywood: Nivin Pauly booked in gang-rape case; Malayalam actor denies ‘entirely untrue’ allegations

#MeToo in Mollywood: Actor Nivin Pauly was charged with rape on Tuesday after a 40-year-old woman alleged that he sexually assaulted her in Dubai over a year ago in a gang-rape case. The complaint led to the registration of an FIR under Section 376 of the IPC at Oonnukal police station in Kerala's Ernakulam district.

The gang-rape case involves six accused, including a woman who is listed as the primary defendant, with Nivin Pauly identified as the sixth accused. The police have not disclosed further details about the incident.

Nivin Pauly denies allegations Nivin Pauly responded to the allegation via an X (formerly Twitter) post on Tuesday evening. He wrote in the statement, “I have come across a false news report accusing me of abusing a girl. Please know that this is entirely untrue. I am determined to go to any extent to prove these allegations are baseless and will take all necessary steps to bring those responsible to light. Thank you for your concern. The rest will be handled legally.”

Nivin Pauly's case emerges amid a broader wave of sexual harassment and assault allegations within the Malayalam film industry, following the Justice K Hema Committee report.

The Justice Hema Committee report, commissioned by the Kerala government in response to a 2017 actress assault case, highlighted widespread harassment and exploitation of women in the industry.

In response to these revelations, the Kerala government announced on August 25 the formation of a seven-member special investigation team to address these allegations.

Actor Sidhique, director Ranjith move Kerala HC Actor Siddique and director Ranjith Balakrishnan, the first to face sexual offence allegations following the Justice K Hema Committee report, have sought protection from arrest in the Kerala High Court.

In his anticipatory bail plea, Ranjith Balakrishnan argues that the accusations against him stem from the complainant’s "disappointment and resentment" over not being cast in a film, which he claims has been exploited by vested interests aiming to remove him from his position as chairman of the Kerala Chalachitra Academy.

The 60-year-old director, who was the first to be charged following the report's release, also asserts that he is dealing with multiple health issues, including having recently undergone liver transplantation surgery, and thus requires adequate medical care and attention.

Siddique, who was booked for offences under sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation), has claimed that the complainant female actor has subjected him to a "prolonged campaign of harassment and false accusations since 2019".