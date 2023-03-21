Metro dominate residential real estate market in 20221 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2023, 01:55 PM IST
As per the official release, a total of 4.53 lakh units were absorbed in tier-1 cities, which is significantly higher than the 1.83 lakh units absorbed in tier-2 cities.
Sales of residential property in tier-1 cities in India in the calendar year 2022 were more than 250% higher than those in tier-2 cities, according to a release by real estate consultancy PropEquity.
