Metro, hospitals likely to be interrupted due to coal shortages: Delhi govt

Several power plants in Delhi are facing an acute shortage of coal amid the temperature rise
Coal shortage, coupled with the sweltering summer, has triggered blackouts across many parts of the country
The Delhi government has warned of a possible interruption in metro services and hospitals due to the deepening crisis in the coal shortage in the city.
"Due to disruption of power supply from Dadri-II and Unchahar power stations, there may be a problem in 24-hours power supply to many essential institutions, including Delhi Metro and Delhi government hospitals," the city government said in a statement.
Power Minister Satyendar Jain wrote to the Centre requesting it to ensure adequate coal availability to power plants that supply electricity to the national capital.
Power plants such as the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC)'s Dadri-II and Jhajjar (Aravali) were established primarily to meet the power requirement in the city. However, there is very little stock of coal left even in these power plants, the Delhi government added.
The Dadri-II, Unchahar, Kahalgaon, Farakka, and Jhajjar power plants supply 1,751 megawatts (MW) of electricity per day to Delhi. The capital gets the maximum supply of 728 MW from the Dadri-II power station, while it receives 100 MW from the Unchahar station.
According to the daily coal report of the National Power Portal, all these power plants face an acute shortage of coal.
This, coupled with the sweltering summer, has triggered blackouts across many parts of the country as states struggle to manage the record demand for electricity.