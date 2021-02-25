'Metro Man' E Sreedharan formally joins BJP in Kerala

Former Delhi Metro chief E Sreedharan on Thursday evening formally joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Malappuram in presence of Union Minister RK Singh.

Kerala: 'Metro Man' E Sreedharan formally joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Malappuram today in presence of Union Minister RK Singh pic.twitter.com/frPy1WQ4u8 — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2021

Last week, Sreedharan had expressed his willingness to join BJP ahead of Assembly polls in Kerala saying: Yes, I will be joining BJP. Other political parties in Kerala are just working in the interest of their respective parties and failed to do any good to Kerala," he said.

Speaking in regards to contesting upcoming assembly polls, he had also said, "If the BJP asks me to contest I will. It is for them to decide the constituency. A lot of development works can be done and I hope to do it by joining BJP."

He further noted there are many development-oriented works in infrastructure and industries that need to be carried out in the state. "If Kerala has to develop then its infrastructure and industries have to develop," he had said.

Meanwhile, in a major boost to BJP in Kerala, as many as 98 members of Left parties joined the local unit of BJP in the presence of Union Minister Pralhad Joshi in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.

Speaking to ANI, BJP leader VV Rajesh confirmed the news and said the new members who joined the party offered to convert the local Communist Party of India (Marxist) local office to the BJP office.

"Today, 98 CPI(M) party members joined BJP under the leadership of Mukul Prabhakaran who was former Gram Panchayat president and CPI(M) area Committee member. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi welcomed them," he said.

"The newly joined CPI(M) workers offered their party office to BJP. And we are going to convert the CPI(M) local office to BJP office in the coming days," the BJP leader added.

Kerala is likely to face Assembly elections in April-May this year.

