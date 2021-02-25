OPEN APP
Home >News >India >'Metro Man' E Sreedharan formally joins BJP in Kerala
'Metro Man' E Sreedharan formally joins BJP
'Metro Man' E Sreedharan formally joins BJP

'Metro Man' E Sreedharan formally joins BJP in Kerala

2 min read . Updated: 25 Feb 2021, 10:36 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Last week, Sreedharan had expressed his willingness to join BJP ahead of Assembly polls
  • As many as 98 members of Left parties joined the local unit of BJP on Tuesday

Former Delhi Metro chief E Sreedharan on Thursday evening formally joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Malappuram in presence of Union Minister RK Singh.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
The tribunal heard the resolution plan submitted by the winning bidder Kalrock-Jalan Consortium for grounded Jet Airways. Photo: Mint

NCLT grants more time to DGCA for responding on Jet Airways slots

1 min read . 10:26 PM IST
The Authority has been assessing the economic position both at global level and at the Indian context, in general and the insurance sector in particular

Irdai withdraws circular on dividends for FY20

1 min read . 10:06 PM IST
Covid-19 vaccination: Get yourself registered on Co-win from March 1

Covid-19 vaccination: Those eligible in next phase can register on Co-Win app from 1 March

2 min read . 10:02 PM IST
The total active cases and recoveries are 51,879 and 9,92,372 respectively, said Kerala Government in a statement.

Kerala records 3,677 new covid-19 cases

1 min read . 09:56 PM IST

Last week, Sreedharan had expressed his willingness to join BJP ahead of Assembly polls in Kerala saying: Yes, I will be joining BJP. Other political parties in Kerala are just working in the interest of their respective parties and failed to do any good to Kerala," he said.

Speaking in regards to contesting upcoming assembly polls, he had also said, "If the BJP asks me to contest I will. It is for them to decide the constituency. A lot of development works can be done and I hope to do it by joining BJP."

He further noted there are many development-oriented works in infrastructure and industries that need to be carried out in the state. "If Kerala has to develop then its infrastructure and industries have to develop," he had said.

Meanwhile, in a major boost to BJP in Kerala, as many as 98 members of Left parties joined the local unit of BJP in the presence of Union Minister Pralhad Joshi in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.

Speaking to ANI, BJP leader VV Rajesh confirmed the news and said the new members who joined the party offered to convert the local Communist Party of India (Marxist) local office to the BJP office.

"Today, 98 CPI(M) party members joined BJP under the leadership of Mukul Prabhakaran who was former Gram Panchayat president and CPI(M) area Committee member. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi welcomed them," he said.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

"The newly joined CPI(M) workers offered their party office to BJP. And we are going to convert the CPI(M) local office to BJP office in the coming days," the BJP leader added.

Kerala is likely to face Assembly elections in April-May this year.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout