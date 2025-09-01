Delhi Metro Update: Services halted at Rajiv Chowk, delay between THESE stations due to technical issue amid rains

Amid heavy rains that battered Delhi on Monday, metro services were halted on the Blue Line section of Rajiv Chowk due to a technical issue on the Noida Electronic City route, stranding scores of commuters.

A flood of commuters were seen standing at the Blue Line section of the Rajiv Chowk station of the Delhi Metro. The services got impacted during office rush hours in the evening.

Commuters on X said around 7:45 pm that a metro was standing at the Supreme Court station on the Blue Line, forcing commuters on the platform.

Delhi Metro services HALTED in THESE stations The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) took note of the incident and said that services were delayed between Barakhamba Road and Indraprastha stations.

“Blue Line Update. Delay in train services between Barakhamba and Indraprastha Metro stations,” it wrote in a post on X.

“Normal services on all other lines,” said the DMRC.

The DMRC posted the status at around 7:42 pm, with no further updates on the same.

Commuters angry The delay in services did not sit well with commuters who were travelling on the Blue Line of Delhi Metro.

“After fare hike, this is the ‘service’ Delhi Metro provides – passengers stranded for over 30 minutes, no announcements, platforms overcrowded and unsafe. Commuters deserve better,” a user said on X, referring to the recent fare hike across all lines of Delhi Metro by up to ₹4.

“Delhi metro me aaj Safar nahi suffer hogya,” another commuter said.

“Delhi Metro services badly hit, a metro train on the Blue Line has been standing still at Supreme Court station for 20 minutes, with the entire crowd forced out onto the platform,” a third commuter said.

Heavy rains trigger massive traffic jams Delhi witnessed traffic snarls across multiple parts of the city on Monday following heavy rainfall throughout the day, severely impacting vehicular movement.

Heavy congestion was reported from several key roads and intersections, with commuters stranded for hours in long queues of vehicles.

The situation was particularly grim in South Delhi and along major ring roads, with waterlogging further worsening the traffic flow.

In Northwest Delhi, traffic was heavy near Lala Jagat Narayan Marg around Netaji Subhash Place in Pitampura, with a significant stretch of the Outer Ring Road experiencing slow-moving traffic due to Delhi rains.