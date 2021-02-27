Subscribe
Home >News >India >Metro services on Bengaluru's purple line to be curtailed tomorrow
A file photo of the Bengaluru Metro. Photo: Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint

Metro services on Bengaluru's purple line to be curtailed tomorrow

1 min read . 06:09 AM IST Staff Writer

Trains on Bengaluru's Namma Metro resumed operations from September 7, 2020, between 8-11 am and 4:30-7:30 pm December

Metro services on Bengaluru's purple line will be curtailed on February 28, an official told ANI on Friday.

"There will be curtailment of metro services on Bengaluru's purple line on Feb 28 due to civil maintenance work," informed the Chief Public Relation Officer of Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited.

"The services will be effected between Baiyappanahalli and MG Road metro stations from 7 am to 9 am," the statement added.

Trains on Bengaluru's Namma Metro resumed operations from September 7, 2020, between 8-11 am and 4:30-7:30 pm with a frequency of five minutes.

According to a release by the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited, while trains on the purple line resumed from September 7, those on the green line ran from September 9 onwards.

