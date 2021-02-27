Metro services on Bengaluru's purple line to be curtailed tomorrow

Trains on Bengaluru's Namma Metro resumed operations from September 7, 2020, between 8-11 am and 4:30-7:30 pm December

Metro services on Bengaluru's purple line will be curtailed on February 28, an official told ANI on Friday.

"The services will be effected between Baiyappanahalli and MG Road metro stations from 7 am to 9 am," the statement added.

Trains on Bengaluru's Namma Metro resumed operations from September 7, 2020, between 8-11 am and 4:30-7:30 pm with a frequency of five minutes.

According to a release by the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited, while trains on the purple line resumed from September 7, those on the green line ran from September 9 onwards.

